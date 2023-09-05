Qualified Nursery Nurse by Nurse Seekers

Qualified Nursery Nurse

Nurse Seekers is proud to be recruiting a Qualified Nursery Practitioner on behalf of a private quality Nursery based near Rugby. The successful candidate must be passionate and dedicated in making sure that all children receive quality care, to progress and achieve through stimulating play experiences, ensuring individual needs are met and that safeguarding is paramount.

Key Responsibilities



To ensure/monitor all relevant documentation including that issued on Baby’s Days, is correct and up to date

To liaise with colleagues when finishing a shift, advising them of any information that is to be related to parents when the child is collected or dropped off at nursery.

Undertaking peer observations as and when needed to observe and monitor practice leading to an evaluation.

Ensure that you show an approachable, inviting, positive and involving demeanour towards all who work in the environment.

To attend all out of hours activities: staff meetings, managers meetings, training, parents’ evenings, nursery events

Timekeeping is paramount, and it is essential that you are here ten minutes prior to starting your shift.

Support your team with day to day running of the room and routine for the children and other practitioners.

Monitor the cleanliness and maintain a high standard of room presentation, making sure it coincides with the EYFS 7 areas of learning.

Ensure you are working as a professional role model for practitioners at all times

Maintain regular communication with colleagues and other key people

It is paramount that information shared to other colleagues is on a need to know basis, respecting confidentiality

To assist in the provision of a high-quality environment to meet the needs of individual children from different cultures and religious backgrounds and their respective stages of development, teaching the children to respect and look after their environment

For this role, you must hold a Level 2 or 3 Childcare Qualification Early Years or equivalent.

Benefits

This role offers a wide range of in-house training opportunities, together with an excellent scope for progression and opportunities for a review of salary, coupled with a competitive salary.

If this sounds like the type of vacancy you feel you have been looking for, then apply today! Alternatively call Olivia or one of our Nursery Team on 01926 676369, or register your details.