Advanced Nurse Practitioner by Menlo Park

Background -

Here we have an exciting opportunity for an Advanced Nurse Practitioner to take on a fantastic role in a long-standing and forward-thinking GP practice. This training practice has a multi-disciplined team including GPs, ANPs, Practice Nurses and are very supportive of progression and development. You will also have 15 minutes per appointment, so can focus on quality over quantity of patient contact.

Salary - £50,000 - £60,000 per annum + NHS pension + 5 weeks annual leave + BH

Location - Croydon area

The surgery -

Forward-thinking GP practice in the Croydon area

Highly supportive training practice offering lots of progression

Truly passionate Partnership and management team in place

Focussed on delivering a high quality of care to all patients

Multi-disciplined team including GPs, ANPs, Practice Nurses and more

Keen to encourage specialist interests for ANPs

Your role -

Full or part-time opportunity with the potential for full-time over four days

15-minute appointments

Deal with both telephone and face-to-face appointments

No expectation for home-visits as PCN Paramedic does them

Build continuity of care with your patients

Look to progress within your role with the support of the Partners

The benefits -

Up to £60,000 per annum depending on experience

5 weeks' leave

Fantastic development opportunities

Truly passionate Partnership

Next Steps

For further details on this exceptional role, please click the Apply Now button. If you can specify the best time to talk, please do; we will get in touch when it suits you best. You will then be contacted by one of our specialist consultants, who will provide you with further details about the role.

If you would like to talk ahead of sending us your CV, please give us a call on 0113 350 1308. Please note, any contact is in the strictest confidence and we will not send your details to any practice without your expressed consent to do so.

Is this role almost right for you, but not quite ticking all the boxes? If so, we have hundreds of other roles available and can also work proactively to find you your perfect post.





For the past two years running, we have been voted as Recruitment Company of the Year at the General Practice Awards, and we were Highly Commended in the Best Public Sector Agency at the Recruiter Awards, so in dealing with us you'll be in safe hands!





For every placement we make, Menlo Park plants two trees! We plant one on your behalf and the other on the surgery's behalf. By planting two trees we offset 0.6 tonnes of CO2, the equivalent of driving 1,466 miles in a standard car. We want to contribute towards helping save the planet!

James Sargisson