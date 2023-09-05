Physician Associate by Menlo Park

Background -

Menlo Park are working with an extremely forward-thinking and very supportive GP training practice with a very strong and experienced MDT, looking to add another Physician Associate with experience in a Primary Care setting to the team. You would benefit from 15 minute appointments, the option to work full time over 4 days and absolutely superb opportunities to further progress and develop any areas of specific interest.

Salary - £40,000 - £48,000 per annum DOE + NHS pension + 6 weeks annual leave + BH + Indemnity + sick pay

Location - Gloucester

The surgery -

Forward-thinking GP training practice

High CQC and QOF achieving

Strong staff retention

Work alongside a highly skilled and very supportive multi-disciplinary team

Very supportive partnership team

Happy to help you to become a prescriber if not already

Your role -

See acute, on the day, urgent appointments, minor illness and injury as well as some long terms conditions

Option to work full time over 4 days

Great opportunities to progress and develop your career

See all age ranges

15 minute appointments

Must have experience in a Primary Care setting

The benefits -

Salary up to £48,000 FTE DOE

NHS Pension

6 weeks annual leave

Bank Holidays

