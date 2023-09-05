Medical Receptionist/ Phlebotomist by Chase Medical

Medical Administrator/ Phlebotomist

Near Woolwich

Salary UPTO £12.50PH (Neg, DOE)

Full-time/ Part-time hours

We are looking for an experienced Medical Receptionist/ Phlebotomist to join a well-established friendly surgery based in Woolwich on a permanent basis. This is a small surgery and you might required to cover their other site, which is only 2 miles away. They would like an experienced Medical Receptionist/phlebotomist, who ideally has experience with Emis Web to join their team.

You will also receive:

Competitive Salary of upto £12.50ph (NEG, DOE)

4 Weeks of Annual leave

Bank holidays off

NHS Pension

They are a small close-knit surgery with only about 5,000 patients across both sites. Their close-knit team consists of 4 GPs, PNs, and HCAs. Their lovely team will help get you up to speed with the surgery's processes.

Does this sound like the right opportunity for you? Get in touch ASAP on 01142757421 and ask for Olo. Alternatively, you can email me at olo.muda@chase-medical.com.

