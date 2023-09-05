Care Assistant by Future Care Group

For Employers
Care Assistants

Oaklands House Nursing Home, Allington Lane, SO30 3HP

Days shifts available 44 hours per week

Pay rate £10.85 per hour

Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.

Have you ever thought about a career in Social Care? Or you maybe already work in the Social Care Sector We are actively recruiting for Care Assistant.

Oaklands House Care Centre is a well- established nursing home with a modern extension of 26 additional large rooms with en-suite facilities with personal showers. The Home is situated in Allington Road, Southampton and is surrounded by countryside. Set in an ideal quiet location with landscaped gardens, the home offers a total of 72 spacious en-suite rooms, a wide range of facilities and 24-hour expert care. Working with the most up to date state of the art care home IT technologies.

Rewards and Benefits:

  • Employee Benefit Package - great savings, discounts and rewards, including discounts at major supermarkets, High Street Stores, Cinemas and many more
  • Employee Assistance Programme
  • Free onsite parking
  • Friendly team and supportive Manager
  • Full training and Induction programme for all staff. Non-experienced staff have the opportunity to work towards a recognised care qualification.
  • Working with Buddy and Mentor experience
  • Fully funded apprenticeship programme available with opportunity to develop your career
  • Great opportunities for promotion
  • Free hot meal on duty



The ideal candidate for the role will have:

  • Naturally compassionate with a caring disposition
  • Effective written & verbal communication skills
  • Experience preferred but not essential
