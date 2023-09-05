Care Assistant by Future Care Group

Care Assistants
Oaklands House Nursing Home, Allington Lane, SO30 3HP
Days shifts available 44 hours per week
Pay rate £10.85 per hour
Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.
Have you ever thought about a career in Social Care? Or you maybe already work in the Social Care Sector We are actively recruiting for Care Assistant.
Oaklands House Care Centre is a well- established nursing home with a modern extension of 26 additional large rooms with en-suite facilities with personal showers. The Home is situated in Allington Road, Southampton and is surrounded by countryside. Set in an ideal quiet location with landscaped gardens, the home offers a total of 72 spacious en-suite rooms, a wide range of facilities and 24-hour expert care. Working with the most up to date state of the art care home IT technologies.
Rewards and Benefits:
- Employee Benefit Package - great savings, discounts and rewards, including discounts at major supermarkets, High Street Stores, Cinemas and many more
- Employee Assistance Programme
- Free onsite parking
- Friendly team and supportive Manager
- Full training and Induction programme for all staff. Non-experienced staff have the opportunity to work towards a recognised care qualification.
- Working with Buddy and Mentor experience
- Fully funded apprenticeship programme available with opportunity to develop your career
- Great opportunities for promotion
- Free hot meal on duty
The ideal candidate for the role will have:
- Naturally compassionate with a caring disposition
- Effective written & verbal communication skills
- Experience preferred but not essential