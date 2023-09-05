Care Assistant by Future Care Group

Care Assistants



Oaklands House Nursing Home, Allington Lane, SO30 3HP



Days shifts available 44 hours per week



Pay rate £10.85 per hour



Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.



Have you ever thought about a career in Social Care? Or you maybe already work in the Social Care Sector We are actively recruiting for Care Assistant.



Oaklands House Care Centre is a well- established nursing home with a modern extension of 26 additional large rooms with en-suite facilities with personal showers. The Home is situated in Allington Road, Southampton and is surrounded by countryside. Set in an ideal quiet location with landscaped gardens, the home offers a total of 72 spacious en-suite rooms, a wide range of facilities and 24-hour expert care. Working with the most up to date state of the art care home IT technologies.



Rewards and Benefits:



Employee Benefit Package - great savings, discounts and rewards, including discounts at major supermarkets, High Street Stores, Cinemas and many more

Employee Assistance Programme

Free onsite parking

Friendly team and supportive Manager

Full training and Induction programme for all staff. Non-experienced staff have the opportunity to work towards a recognised care qualification.

Working with Buddy and Mentor experience

Fully funded apprenticeship programme available with opportunity to develop your career

Great opportunities for promotion

Free hot meal on duty





The ideal candidate for the role will have:

