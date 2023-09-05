For Employers
Staff Nurse by Nurse Seekers
company logo
Nurse Seekers Ltd
Other
View 106 jobs
ManchesterLocation
Manchester
a day ago
Posted date
a day ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Title:Staff Nurse - RGN / RMN / RNLD 

Location:Urmston

Remuneration:Up to £48,627.0pa Benefits


  • Avon Search and Selection are proud to be assisting this prestigious Care Home Group in recruiting an RGN / RMN / RNLD to join their experienced team working on Days or Nights in Urmston.


  • The ideal candidate will have a full PIN registration with no restrictions and will have the right to live and work in the UK.


  • We are recruiting for nurses with strong passion and commitment to enhance the specialist services our client delivers, together with a positive and flexible attitude and person-centred ethos. 

On offer for the successful Candidate is:


  • Brand New State-of-the-Art Care Facility


  • NMC & DBS fees paid.


  • Paid Breaks & Handover


  • Free Meals on Shift


  • Ongoing training and development


  • Free uniform


  • 26 to 52 hr Contracts available


  • Private Healthcare

To apply for this fantastic Nursing post in Urmston, or to discuss other opportunities, please either send your CV to

chanelle@avonsearch.co.uk
or call Chanelle on 01789 867181.

