Practice Nurse by Apply4U Ltd

Must be Registered Nurse (Adult) Level 1 with Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) and hold a valid, in date Personal Identification Number (PIN) and not be subject to any restrictions of practice.

Must hold current, valid personal medical indemnity insurance.

Must have a minimum of two years post registration experience in PHC practice.

Must have a minimum of one year's post registration in a Band 6 or higher grade in a Primary Healthcare (PHC) setting (within the last three years).

Must be in date for Basic Life Support (BLS) Anaphylaxis, Automated External Defibrillator (AED), Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) and Safeguarding Children and Young People and Vulnerable Adults Level 2 training.

Must be able to provide certificates of training/qualification/update, as undertaken within the last three years,

and/or be able to provide proof of clinical competency of the same from a previous employer or Line Manager, who is a current and practicing GMC or NMC

Registrant, for:

o Immunisation and vaccination (including children if engaged within a families practice as identified in the DemandOrder)

o Venepuncture

o Travel Health

o Minor Injuries

o Minor Illness / Common PHC Presentations

o Child Health in Primary Care (only if working in a families practice as identified in the Demand Order)

o Cervical Cytology Sample Taking (only if working in a Medical Facility where an essential requirement / skill gap isidentified within the Demand Order)

o Preparation for Mentorship; Supporting Learning and Assessment in Practice (SLAiP); Mentorship and Assessment in Practice; Clinical Supervision or equivalent.

Flexible & adaptable with a proactive approach

You will join and become part of a multidisciplinary team, working within well equipped medical centres, dental centres or rehabilitation units where you will be valued as part of the Defence Medical Services team

Deliver a professional & personal service at all times

Ability to work alongside military personnel on Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force bases to deliver exceptional standard of care for service personnel andtheir families (at some locations)

We are a contracted supplier to the MOD and have locum vacancies on military bases throughout the UK and occasionally overseas locations.

Attractive rates of pay with weekly payments and choice of payment model

A generous "Refer a Friend" bonus scheme

Flexibility of long and short term assignments to suit your availability

Contribution towards your continued professional development (CPD) if applicable

Free uniforms provided (if required)

A disclosure check PVG membership in Scotland or Access Northern Ireland certificate is required for this post Free blood tests and fitness to work certificates (if required)

Free mandatory training

Weekly payments

Assigned an experienced consultant who will

support you throughout your application who will continue to look after you

during your assignment

