Deputy Pharmacy Manager by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

Stroud Resourcing is recruiting a Deputy Pharmacy Manager to join a well-established, award-winning hospital based in Kent. This full-time role comes with a salary of £50,000 and many exciting benefits. This is a full-time role, working predominately Monday - Friday. The hospital takes pride in offering flexible working and, as such, can consider candidates wanting to condense their hours over 4 days.



The hospital has state-of-the-art facilities alongside a network of diagnostic and physiotherapy centres. Within the hospital, their facilities include 6 theatres, Endoscopy, c70 beds, interventional and endoscopy services, outpatients and a full diagnostics suite. They are proud to have a Good CQC rating.



In this Deputy Pharmacy Manager position, you will be mentored by an experienced Pharmacy Manager who will work with you to develop your managerial and commercial experience with the long-term aspiration of overseeing the department. You will take responsibility for:



- Supporting the day-to-day running of the department

- Working with a team of pharmacists and technicians to ensure all patients have a great experience

- Leading medications management

- Keeping up with the latest guidance and regulations to ensure department SOPs and policies are up to date.



We are looking to speak with experienced clinical pharmacists keen to progress into a management post. The ideal Deputy Pharmacy Manager applicant will have a proven track record working within surgery and have hospital-based pharmacy experience. This is the perfect role for a Senior Pharmacist looking to step up or an experienced Deputy wanting to take on a new challenge.



You`ll receive a salary of £50,000 and an attractive benefits package for your knowledge, expertise, and flexibility.



To learn more or to apply for this full-time Deputy Pharmacy Manager job in Kent, please get in touch with Stroud Resourcing today. We`d love to help you get your next role and enable you to fulfil your professional ambitions.



Stroud Resourcing is a specialist recruitment firm within independent healthcare. Fostering long-term, deep-rooted relationships, we are an extension to internal talent teams for some of the UK`s most prestigious healthcare providers. We champion healthcare organisations to improve outcomes by recruiting better leaders. As an accredited Good Business Charter member, we uphold responsible business behaviour. You can trust us to provide honest, straightforward support, no matter your career stage.