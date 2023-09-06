Kitchen Assistant by Future Care Group

Kitchen Assistant



Solent Grange Nursing Home Isle of Wight, PO33 4RW.



Full time 30 hours per week Alternate weekends



Early shift 08:00-14:00



Late shift 14:00-20:00



Pay rate per hour £10.52



Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.



Have you ever thought about a career in Social Care? Or you maybe already work in the Social Care Sector and looking for an employer who would take care of your future? Look no further - The Future Care Group offers career progression, training and development, amazing employee benefits and highly competitive rates. And in this uncertain times, social care is one of the few sectors that can offer you employment and continuous income.



The Job Role



To assist in the preparation of meals.

To follow the cleaning schedule set down for the kitchen and related areas.

To participate in any training, as required

To operate the dishwasher and wash utensils not suited to the dish washing machine.

To ensure the safety of the kitchen and other members of staff and report any defective equipment to the Head Cook immediately.

To undertake any other reasonable tasks, as required; e.g., taking the refreshment trolley around the Home to dispense refreshments and snack to Residents.

Rewards and Benefits:



Free onsite parking

Friendly team and very supportive Manager

Full training and Induction programme for all staff.

Working with Buddy and Mentor experience

Fully funded apprenticeship programme available with opportunity to develop your career

Great opportunities for promotion.

Free Hot meal on duty





The ideal candidate will have

