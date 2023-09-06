Reception Team Leader by Spire Healthcare Ltd

We have an exciting opportunity for an experienced supervisor/leader to join our team. You will be required to manage our reception areas and the reception team which work across multiple departments within the hospital to deliver an exemplary level of customer service to all stakeholders.

Duties and responsibilities:

To ensure the team complete all administrative tasks accurately, efficiently and within the required timescales

Provide leadership to the Reception team being responsible for the management, training and development of staff members

Instrumental in delivering an impeccable customer experience by demonstrating and driving high levels of customer service at all times

Responsibility for delivery of departmental KPI's

Admission of patients onto computer system ensuring accuracy of all information.

Manage the hospital switchboard in a professional and efficient manner, ensuring all calls or enquires are responded to in a timely manner and directed to the correct department

Who we're looking for:

Previous team management or demonstrable leadership skills is advantageous

Someone who is highly organised and accurate and works well under pressure

Experience working in a similar customer facing environment would be beneficial

Must be able to demonstrate excellent communication skills and be highly computer literate

The hospital is a 24/7 operation and you should be flexible to cover the required shift patterns

Ideally you will have worked as a Receptionist, Lead Receptionist or Reception Team Lead

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications