Operations Administrator by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Operations Administrator | Full Time - 37.5 hours p/week | Monday - Friday | Norwich | Free Parking | Excellent Benefits |

Spire Norwich Hospital is expanding the scope of services we offer our patients and are looking to hire an Operations Administrator. This is an exciting opportunity for a motivated individual to join our busy Operations team in an administrative role. This position would suit an experienced administrator who is able to work independently with an ability to manage multiple tasks and prioritise their own workload within set time-frames.

Duties and responsibilities:

To provide comprehensive administrative support managing and developing administrative processes to ensure effective, efficient functioning of the associated departments.

Submission of required data within appropriate timescales-this will include the monitoring of mandatory training, EE completion and audit schedule compliance.

Accurate recording of KPIs and payroll information.

Producing reports and spreadsheets.

Preparing documentation and sending communications for the recruitment of staff.

Supporting the Facilities Manager in monitoring and recording annual leave, sickness and other absences.

Attendance at departmental and operations function meetings as required, preparing documentation and producing timely minutes for circulation.

Supporting the Facilities Manager with the processing and administration of orders and invoices and managing the onward process.



Who we're looking for:

Previous experience in a customer facing environment.

Experience of minute taking is desirable.

Competent user of computer packages e.g. Word, Excel and e-mail.

Working knowledge of SAP an advantage.

Excellent customer service skills, and the ability to establish a good working relationship with all colleagues and staff within the hospital.

A high standard of interpersonal skills in all forms of communication and the ability to communicate in a logical and clear manner.

Ability to manage a variety of requests in a fast paced environment

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications