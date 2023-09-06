Maintenance Person by Future Care Group

Maintenance Person



Albany Lodge Croydon CRO 2BZ



Full time hours per week 40



Pay rate per hour £15



We are actively looking to recruit a Maintenance person at Albany Lodge.



Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.



Duties:



Confident in the monitoring and maintaining all compliance related checks and recording outcomes. Water testing, fire alarm testing etc.

Experience at resolving maintenance issues and will have the ability to prioritise a variety of maintenance related tasks within the Care home.

Someone who cares passionately about creating a positive, clean and safe environment for residents and staff.

Have a good understanding of Health and Safety processes and procedures within a residential development.

Well organised with experienced in the management of maintenance, compliance and health and safety records.

Ensure the upkeep of the Care home is maintained at all times, internally and externally.

Rewards and Benefits:



Free onsite parking

Friendly team and very supportive Manager

Competitive rates of pay

Free lunch provided when on duty.

Full training and Induction programme for all staff.

Working with Buddy and Mentor experience

Fully funded apprenticeship programme available with opportunity to develop your caree



The ideal candidate for the role will have:

