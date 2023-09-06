Maintenance Person by Future Care Group
South CroydonLocationSouth Croydon
a day agoPosted date
a day ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum levelNo experience / No degree
Fully remoteRemote policyFully remote
Maintenance Person
Albany Lodge Croydon CRO 2BZ
Full time hours per week 40
Pay rate per hour £15
We are actively looking to recruit a Maintenance person at Albany Lodge.
Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.
Duties:
- Confident in the monitoring and maintaining all compliance related checks and recording outcomes. Water testing, fire alarm testing etc.
- Experience at resolving maintenance issues and will have the ability to prioritise a variety of maintenance related tasks within the Care home.
- Someone who cares passionately about creating a positive, clean and safe environment for residents and staff.
- Have a good understanding of Health and Safety processes and procedures within a residential development.
- Well organised with experienced in the management of maintenance, compliance and health and safety records.
- Ensure the upkeep of the Care home is maintained at all times, internally and externally.
Rewards and Benefits:
- Free onsite parking
- Friendly team and very supportive Manager
- Competitive rates of pay
- Free lunch provided when on duty.
- Full training and Induction programme for all staff.
- Working with Buddy and Mentor experience
- Fully funded apprenticeship programme available with opportunity to develop your caree
The ideal candidate for the role will have:
- A caring and compassionate nature.
- Willingness to learn.
- Enjoy a challenging role that would be rewarding and satisfying.
JOB SUMMARY
Maintenance Person by Future Care Group
South Croydon
a day ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time