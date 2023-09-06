Complex Care Assistant by TFS Healthcare

Complex Care Assistant

£15 - £17 per hour - day shifts

High Wycombe

Weekend Regular shifts - Limited Company pay offer

Are you a dedicated Complex Care Assistant, seeking a 2:1 role, providing quality care within a patient own home?

Innovate Care Group provides support to adults and children with complex care needs within their own homes. We enable our clients to remain comfortable within their home environments, whilst being cared for by professional and highly trained Healthcare Workers and Registered Nurses. We pride ourselves on delivering care that truly meets the needs of the individual we support and provide a first-class service to the teams who support them.

Innovate Care are looking for experienced Complex Care Workers to support a young boy who has been diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy. The right candidate should be familiar with PEG feeding, oral suctioning, BiPap, nebulisers, personal care and medication administration

Our client enjoys a range of activities which gives him responsibility. He loves cuddles, canoeing/kayaking, enjoys swimming, going out for rides on the bus and participate in cycling for disabled. As a care assistant you will support our client to access the community and be part of the activities he likes whilst promoting his independence.

Driving Licence and access to own vehicle needed for this role.

Please note that at this time, only candidates living in Slough who do not require sponsorship, will be considered.

Shift pattern & Role

Term time -Weekend shifts

Saturday - Sunday - 8am - 9am

Fantastic benefits offered to our Complex Care Assistants:

Becoming a part of an established health care provider

Full support from your dedicated and efficient recruitment consultant

Fast track compliance process with free DBS processing

Weekly payroll

24-hour service from your recruitment team

We're candidate focused - the satisfaction and safety of our healthcare professionals is paramount

On-going paid training and continuous support

Continuous Professional Development

Contributory pension scheme

Seasonal staff incentive scheme

"Employee of the Month" and "Carer/Nurse of the Week"

Bespoke training in line with clients' requirements

What we need from our Complex Care Assistants:

Have the ability to recognise deterioration in both psychological and physical health

Have an understanding of safeguarding

Be able to fit into a family setting

The ability to work independently

Be friendly, kind and approachable

Demonstrate commitment to providing high quality, safe effective practice

Peg Feeding/Oral suctioning/Ventilator

Innovate Care Group is an Equal Opportunities Employer and is committed to ensuring that all staff are motivated, skilled and rewarded by their work. We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of individuals and require that employees share this commitment. All roles are subject to a number of checks including an enhanced DBS check.

For more details, please apply or call 07813403853/07776620477 today.

TFS Healthcare is an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate based on race, religion, gender, age, sexuality, gender identification, or physical ability.

TFS Healthcare will make reasonable adjustments and provide support for anyone who needs it either to apply or to succeed in the role. We will also support people to access our clients' organisations with sensitivity, respect and care.