Care Assistant by Nurse Seekers

Care Assistant – Hereford
Care Assistant
- Location – Near Hereford
- Days or Nights
- Provider rates as OUTSTANDING by CQC
Criteria
- NVQ’s or care experienced preferred but not essential
- Genuine passion for care and helping others
- Willingness to learn and develop new skills
Benefits
- Great rate of pay
- Training and development
- Uniform
- Opportunities for progression and permanent employment
This beautiful home is the place to be for all Care Assistants in the Hereford area, and the employer is looking for the very best compassionate and dedicated individuals to join their experienced team.
They have a range of shifts including full-time, part time. Coupled with an OUTSTANDING CQC rating, their expert care team strives to provide the highest standards of care at all times.
If you require any more information, do not hesitate to get in touch with the team at Nurse Seekers on 01926 676369 for more details.
