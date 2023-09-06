Care Assistant by Nurse Seekers

Care Assistant – Hereford

Care Assistant



Location – Near Hereford

Days or Nights

Provider rates as OUTSTANDING by CQC

Criteria



NVQ’s or care experienced preferred but not essential

Genuine passion for care and helping others

Willingness to learn and develop new skills

Benefits



Great rate of pay

Training and development

Uniform

Opportunities for progression and permanent employment

This beautiful home is the place to be for all Care Assistants in the Hereford area, and the employer is looking for the very best compassionate and dedicated individuals to join their experienced team.

They have a range of shifts including full-time, part time. Coupled with an OUTSTANDING CQC rating, their expert care team strives to provide the highest standards of care at all times.

If you require any more information, do not hesitate to get in touch with the team at Nurse Seekers on 01926 676369 for more details.

Nurse Seekers are always seeking RGNs RMNs RNLDs for posts all over the UK. If you are currently seeking a post as a Home Manager, Clinical Lead or Deputy Manager or in any other capacity then please send your CV to us along with your requirements and we will endeavour to find the right position for you.