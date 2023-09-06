Lead Cardiac Scrub Practitioner by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

Stroud Resourcing is recruiting for an experienced Lead Cardiac Scrub Practitioner to join a leading private hospital in Nottingham. This is a full-time role working 37.5 hours per week, with a salary of £48,000 p/a and excellent benefits.



Within this role you can expect to:



- Take the lead on the cardiac service, organise theatres, manage stock levels and coordinate the team

- Work closely with the Theatre Manager and Consultants to ensure theatre lists are efficient and that patients have a great experience





To apply for this role, you will need to be an HCPC/NMC Registered theatre professional. You`ll be confident scrubbing for a variety of cardiac procedures and be confident supporting with the management of theatre lists. Being an SFA (Surgical First Assistant) is desirable for this post.



If you`re looking to impact and create change positively, you`ll be rewarded with an excellent salary of £48,000 p/a and a benefits package for your inclusive and committed approach.



If this full-time Lead Cardiac Scrub Practitioner job in Nottingham motivates and inspires you, please contact Stroud Resourcing today. We`d love to help you get your next role.



Stroud Resourcing is a specialist recruitment firm within independent healthcare. Fostering long-term, deep-rooted relationships, we are an extension to internal talent teams for some of the UK`s most prestigious healthcare providers. We champion healthcare organisations to improve outcomes by recruiting better leaders. As an accredited Good Business Charter member, we uphold responsible business behaviour. You can trust us to provide honest, straightforward support, no matter your career stage.