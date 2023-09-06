Pharmacy Manager by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Pharmacy Manager | Pharmacy | Solihull | Band 7/8 equivalent | Permanent | Full Time | GOOD CQC rating

Spire Parkway are now recruiting an experienced and highly motivated Pharmacy Manager to lead the amazing Pharmacy team. This is your opportunity to join one of the UK's leading private hospitals and take your career to the next level.

Spire Parkway Hospital in Solihull, West Midlands offers a comprehensive range of private hospital services. Our hospital is rated Good by the CQC for all parts of the inspection except for Patient Care, which is rated Outstanding. The report states, "Staff treated patients with compassion and kindness, respected their privacy and dignity, took account of their individual needs, and helped them understand their conditions. They provided emotional support to patients, families and carers."



Our dedicated hospital team are passionate about excellent patient care and we offer a range of specialist treatments to patients across Birmingham, Warwickshire and the West Midlands. This includes diagnostic services, rehabilitation, cutting-edge surgical procedures and excellence in specialist fields like Orthopaedics, women's health and cancer care. We have 51 bedrooms and five operating theatres.

Spire Healthcare was announced as winner of the 'Best Workplace for Learning and Development - Over 1,500 Nursing Staff category' at the Nursing Times Workforce Summit & Awards 2021. The award recognised the introduction of a whole range of learning and development initiatives for clinical and non-clinical colleagues, including Spire's new nurse apprenticeship programme.

Duties and responsibilities

- The provision of an exemplary pharmacy service, in accordance with current legislation, clinical requirements and accepted professional and ethical standards

- The provision of advice and support to consultants, other clinicians and patients whilst ensuring the safe, appropriate, and cost-effective use of medicines.

- Be responsible for leading, motivating and effectively managing the pharmacy team by providing excellent leadership.

- To advise on the safe management of medicines to the hospital and it's departments, whilst staying compliant with current legislation and professional standards

- Lead on quality improvement projects and audit within pharmacy with the aim of instilling a continuous learning culture within the team

- Promoting a patient focused multidisciplinary approach to the delivery of an efficient, high quality healthcare service

Who we're looking for

- Be GPHC registered - your registration should not have any restrictions or conditions

- Have a minimum of 2 years, post-graduation experience in a hospital environment at ward level

- Analysing clinical and management problems and coming up with viable solutions

- Working as a practitioner in and across multi-disciplinary teams

- Challenging consultants to influence evidence based practice

- Share evidence based practices with colleagues to enhance service and standards

- Experience of working in partnership with consultants and participating in creating innovative solution for the service

- Experience of clinical leadership e.g. developing peers



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lukala Weber on 07516 506185 or

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

