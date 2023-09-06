Head Housekeeper by Future Care Group
South CroydonLocationSouth Croydon
a day agoPosted date
a day ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum levelNo experience / No degree
Fully remoteRemote policyFully remote
Head Housekeeper
Albany Lodge, CR0 2BZ
Full Time Hours 37.5 per week
Pay rate £11.90 per hour
Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role .
Our group of care homes was founded more than 20 years ago. We are proud of the culture we have developed, which provides a supportive work environment where our team members feel valued and part of the Future Care family.
The Job role:
Working alongside a caring and compassionate team, you will need to ensure that every avenue, bedroom, stairway and communal environment reflects the highest quality of service delivery, second to none.
You will be supervised by our experienced supervisor to understand how essential your role is when evidencing a warm, clean, homely environment which enables our residents to thrive, physically and emotionally.
You will be given all the support that is available including using equipment, COSHH and Health and Safety regulations.
You will be provided with a uniform and equipment. Working with the most up to date state of the art care home IT technologies
Rewards and Benefits:
Albany Lodge, CR0 2BZ
Full Time Hours 37.5 per week
Pay rate £11.90 per hour
Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role .
Our group of care homes was founded more than 20 years ago. We are proud of the culture we have developed, which provides a supportive work environment where our team members feel valued and part of the Future Care family.
The Job role:
Working alongside a caring and compassionate team, you will need to ensure that every avenue, bedroom, stairway and communal environment reflects the highest quality of service delivery, second to none.
You will be supervised by our experienced supervisor to understand how essential your role is when evidencing a warm, clean, homely environment which enables our residents to thrive, physically and emotionally.
You will be given all the support that is available including using equipment, COSHH and Health and Safety regulations.
You will be provided with a uniform and equipment. Working with the most up to date state of the art care home IT technologies
Rewards and Benefits:
- £250 welcome bonus completion of 6 months probation
- Employee Benefits Scheme
- Refer a Friend Scheme
- Friendly team and very supportive Manager
- Free onsite parking
- Free hot meal on shift
- Full training and Induction programme for all staff.
- Working with Buddy and Mentor experience
The ideal candidate for the role will have:
- A caring and compassionate nature.
- Willingness to learn.
- Enjoy a challenging role that would be rewarding and satisfying.
JOB SUMMARY
Head Housekeeper by Future Care Group
South Croydon
a day ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time