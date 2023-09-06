Housekeeping Assistant by Future Care Group

Housekeeping Assistant



The Boynes Nursing Home, WR8 0SB



Salary £10.50 per Hour



Part time 3 day per week Wednesday,Friday and Sunday 9am to 3pm..



Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.



Our group of care homes was founded more than 20 years ago. We are proud of the culture we have developed, which provides a supportive work environment where our team members feel valued and part of the Future Care family.



The Job role:



Working alongside a caring and compassionate team, you will need to ensure that every avenue, bedroom, stairway and communal environment reflects the highest quality of service delivery, second to none.



You will be supervised by our experienced supervisor to understand how essential your role is when evidencing a warm, clean, homely environment which enables our residents to thrive, physically and emotionally.



You will be given all the support that is available including using equipment, COSHH and Health and Safety regulations.



REWARDS & BENEFITS:



Employee Benefit Package - great savings, discounts & rewards

Discounts at major supermarkets, High Street Stores, Cinemas and many more

Employee Assistance Program - providing confidential support by an independent provider

Working in a rewarding environment

Free onsite parking

Free hot meal when working

Free staff training with a great opportunity for career progression

Employee of the Month Scheme



The ideal candidate for the role will have:

