Sister/Charge Nurse by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

Stroud Resourcing is recruiting for a Sister/Charge Nurse to work for a leading private hospital in Bath. This full-time (37.5 hours) nursing role comes with a salary of £44k and excellent benefits.



It`s an exciting time to be joining the team, with the hospital receiving significant investment across their theatre and patient facing departments. You will work within beautiful surroundings and have the opportunity to work across a variety of elective surgery specialties. Their facilities include 68 beds, 3 theatres, endoscopy and an oncology department.



As a Sister/Charge Nurse, you will support the Ward Manager with the day-to-day running of the inpatient ward, mentoring junior members of the team and ensuring patients receive quality and safe care. Alongside this you will continue to work clinically managing your own case load of patients and supporting them pre and post operatively.



To apply for this role you must be an NMC registered nurse with proven clinical experience working within a surgical setting. Applications are also welcomed from Senior Ward Nurses looking to step up into their first sister/charge nurse post.



In return for your dedication, collaboration and commitment, you`ll receive a salary of £44,075 and a generous benefits package, including pension, healthcare, life assurance, and 25 days holiday plus bank holidays.



To apply for this full-time Sister/Charge Nurse job in Bath, please contact Stroud Resourcing today. Please refer any friends or colleagues for this role or direct them to our Careers page on our website.



