Nurse Practitioner by Chase Medical

Nurse Practitioner - Yeovil

Are you a Nurse Practitioner working within Primary Care in Yeovil? Are you looking to escape workplace politics and decide when you want to work? Locum work Chase Medical can provide this.

Working with Chase Medical

Our Locum rates for Nurse Practitioners are great- £40.50 to £68 per hour, including holiday pay. This means you'll earn over £300 for a single 8 hour shift. Locum work with Chase Medical is flexible, with no minimum hours or number of shifts you need to work, you can pick up work as and when it suits you. We have a number of shifts that are bookable up to 9 months in advance, and we have a high volume of work available- around 4000 shifts available each month across the UK.

Joining Chase Medical is free, quick and easy, Once registered with us, you'll have access to our extensive shift lists- and with just one set of vetting, you can be ready to work wherever you like, quickly. Even if you're not actively looking for work opportunities, registering with us is a great way to be kept up to date with what's available locally, and it'll mean you'll be ready to work when you see opportunities you're interested in.

If you're a Nurse Practitioner with Primary Care experience and you'd like to chat about our locum opportunities, please contact Chloe on 0114 275 7421 or chloe.livesey@chase-medical.com

Chase Medical

Chase Medical is the UK's leading specialist Primary Care recruitment agency, working with almost 40 percent of Primary Care settings across the UK, including GP surgeries, Walk-in centres and Out of Hours providers. We are members of the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) and take pride in the friendly and responsive service we provide to both clinicians and the centres we work with.

Registering with Chase Medical will mean you'll have a dedicated Recruitment Consultant working actively to find you work that suits you, as well as being on hand to answer any questions you may have.

As well as locum opportunities, we also have permanent opportunities available. Whether you're looking for a full-time or part-time role, our permanent recruitment experts will help find your perfect role, and negotiate your job deal on your behalf, taking the stress away from job searching. Call our permanent team on 0114 275 7421 to chat about what you're looking for in a new role!

Interested in registering with Chase Medical?

Call Chloe on 0114 275 7421, or email chloe.livesey@chase-medical.com, to arrange a registration chat!

Our registration chats are conducted over the phone at a time that suits you, and they are quick and easy, often taking just 20 minutes to complete. We will talk through your skills and experiences, and to find out what you are looking for in regard to work opportunities. Registering with us means you will have a dedicated recruitment expert working to find you the work you want. They will be on hand to guide you through the registration chat and will be available to answer any questions you may have.

You'll also gain access to our Chase Medical App - where you can browse, choose and keep track of your booked shifts!

Do you have a colleague or friend who may be interested in our work opportunities? Let us know - you can earn up to £500 for successfully recommending a friend.