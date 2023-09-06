Ward Administrator by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Ward Administrator | Competitive salary plus excellent benefits | Harpenden | 21 hours per week across 3 days (Mon - Sat), not fixed days. (Will include working hours until 1900).



Spire Harpenden Hospital are currently looking to recruit a Ward Administrator to join our team. To work with the ward team, supporting and assisting the staff in the performance of non-nursing duties, to help facilitate and enhance the comfort and care of the patient. To manage the admissions process, to ensure patients are admitted into the hospital in an efficient and courteous manner. To assist with ensuring that the hospital holds a single patient record for all admitted patients, including all patient record preparation, and return of completed patient record to the medical records department. Contributing, with collaboration of the nurses, to the safe, efficient and smooth running of the ward environment.

Duties and responsibilities

Room allocation, liaise with the Ward Manager re bed occupancy and co-ordinate with housekeeping and pantry staff.

Responsible for obtaining specimen results when required and the subsequent filing of said results.

Arrange for the collection of blood for surgery and its return if not required.

Ensure SAP reflects accurate patient occupancy.

Arrange out-patient appointments when necessary.

Liaise with outside agencies, i.e. District Nurse and GP surgeries.

Ensure stationery levels are maintained and the order of stock.

Liaise with the nursing healthcare teams.

Liaise with other hospital departments to share information and assist in patient care.

To prepare the patient record for admission and ensure a complete single patient record before returning the record to Medical Records on patient discharge.

Ensure patients are admitted in an efficient, friendly manner, answering any concerns the patient may have.

General departmental admin including answering telephones (switchboard cover out of hours), patient queries, patient access, dissemination of relevant information etc.

Take an active role in the testing of relevant alarm systems, drills and actual activation situations.

You will be required to provide cross-cover for other administration departments as and when required, including but not limited to Reception and Medical Records.

To adhere to the Hospital Health and Safety policy, Hospital Quality Systems and any other relevant policy.

Who we're looking for

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Educated to GCSE level or equivalent including English and Maths

Excellent communication skills

Customer service experience.

Administration, contact centre or database management experience.

Ability to manage own workload including planning, organising, prioritising and problem solving

Experience of dealing with difficult customers/patients

Fully IT literate and a highly competent user of MS Office, ability to learn bespoke CRM system.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people. Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications