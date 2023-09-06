Senior MRI Radiographer by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

Stroud Resourcing is recruiting for a Senior MRI Radiographer for a leading private provider based in Central London. The full-time MRI role comes with a salary of £50k and excellent benefits including pension, healthcare and 25 days holiday (and bank holidays).



This is a full-time role working 37.5 Hours per week, Monday to Friday between 08:00 and 20:00. Candidates wanting to condense their hours over 4 days will be considered. Please note that this role does include additional on-call and weekend work, however they have a generous enhancements package.



As an MRI Radiographer you will coordinate and manage MRI lists for adult and paediatric patients across a variety of specialities. In addition, you will work closely with the Radiologists, Consultants and the Superintendent to manage protocols and improve the patient experience.



To apply for this role you must be a HCPC Registered Radiographer with experience conducting MRI scans within the UK. Ideally you will have experience working within cardiac and with paediatric patients, but full training can be provided. In return you will be rewarded with an excellent salary of £50,000 and a comprehensive benefits package.



To apply for this full-time Senior MRI Radiographer job in London, please contact Stroud Resourcing today. We`d love to help you get your next role and enable you to fulfil your professional ambitions.



Stroud Resourcing is a specialist recruitment firm within independent healthcare. Fostering long-term, deep-rooted relationships, we are an extension to internal talent teams for some of the UK`s most prestigious healthcare providers. We champion healthcare organisations to improve outcomes by recruiting better leaders. As an accredited Good Business Charter member, we uphold responsible business behaviour. You can trust us to provide honest, straightforward support, no matter your career stage.