Healthcare Assistant - Theatres by Spire Healthcare Ltd



Duties and responsibilities



- Assisting the theatre team in the provision of exemplary patient care

- Contributing to the support and monitoring of patients

- Identifying and reporting any significant changes that might affect the patient's health and well-being to the appropriate person

- Assisting with the movement of patients in line with hospital policies



Who we're looking for



- Previous experience of working as an HCA (or equivalent) in a clinical environment

- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are essential

- NVQ Level 3 or Care certificate is desirable but not essential

- Experience in the following: ECGs, taking blood/blood pressures and patient observations

Working Hours: Monday - Friday 1 in 4 Saturdays - Early and late shifts between 7:30am - 21:00pm

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together



Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.