Pharmacy ATO by TFS Healthcare

Pharmacy ATO

Surrey

Long term contract - 37.5 hours,

Mon-Fri 09:30 - 17:30

£15 - £25 p/h (experience dependant)

Are you a Pharmacy ATO, seeking a brand-new opportunity, where you can expand on your knowledge and skills, whilst earning market leading pay rates?

TFS Healthcare are seeking a Band 3 or 4 Dispensary pharmacy assistant for a private dispensary within a hospital setting in Surrey, and therefore outside IR35. My client is looking for an experienced ATO to undertake a role within a busy hospital dispensary. This is a rewarding and challenging role that required attention to details, excellent customer service and an ability to multi-task. Hospital and community experience will be considered. It is a great location, and my client is able to offer flexible working solutions as well as an amazing payrate (£15 - 25 p/h experience dependent) and a long-term contract

Benefits you will receive as a Pharmacy ATO:

Market leading pay rates

Option for flexible or arrange shifts with long-term contracts in advance

Once your contract ends with a client, we can review and place you somewhere that suits your needs

Revalidation advice and unrivalled assistance provided by our own TFS clinical team for any guidance you may need

In-house complimentary training and continuous support of personal and professional development

Full support from your dedicated and efficient recruitment consultant

Fast track compliance process with free DBS processing

A choice of either daily or weekly payroll and a selection of faster payment options

Fantastic career progression opportunities

Access to CPD fund, annual incentives, rewards and recognition for our top healthcare professionals

We're candidate focused - the satisfaction and safety of our healthcare professionals is paramount

Duties as a Pharmacy ATO:

Dispensing

Store work

What we require from you as a Pharmacy ATO:

Must have minimum 3 years UK experience and a full right to work

Hospital and community experience will be considered

If you fit the above description or wish to discuss other opportunities with one of the UK's fastest growing healthcare agencies, please apply directly or give us a call for further information on 020 3879 6180.

If you're not available for this opportunity as Pharmacy ATO, you can refer a friend or colleague and earn up to £500 bonus for each successful placement - there is no limit to the number of people you can refer! (T&C's apply)

TFS Healthcare is an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate based on race, religion, gender, age, sexuality, gender identification, or physical ability.

TFS Healthcare will make reasonable adjustments and provide support for anyone who needs it either to apply or to succeed in the role. We will also support people to access our clients' organisations with sensitivity, respect and care.