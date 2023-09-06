For Employers
For Employers
Jobmedic is now member ofkariera.groupof companies. learn more
Dental Receptionist by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care Ltd
Other
View 88 jobs
LondonLocation
London
a day ago
Posted date
a day ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Howard Finley Care is currently hiring for a proactive, confident dental receptionist to join a friendly, private practice based within St Johns Wood, NW8, London. They are looking for a candidate with a keen interest within the Dental Industry.

KT 20491

Details of the role as follows:

  • Role: Dental Receptionist
  • Pay rate: £12 - £14.50 Per Hour
  • Hours: 40 Hours Per Week
  • Location: St Johns Wood, London

Duties:

  • Greet patients when they arrive at the dentist's office.
  • Schedule appointments for patients.
  • Maintain patient accounts and records.
  • Prepare and send patient bills.
  • Assist patients in filling out required intake and medical forms.
  • Confirm appointments with patients via phone or email.
  • Manage and organize specialist referrals.
  • Inform patients of payment options if applicable.
  • Keep track of office supplies and place orders for more supplies when necessary.
  • Perform basic accounting tasks such as taking patient payments and preparing billing statements.

*You must have Dental Reception Experience *

If this role is of interest to you, I would love to discuss further! Alternatively, if you are actively looking for a new role and this specific role isn't of interest, please still reply to this email and we can arrange a call to discuss other opportunities that are available for you.

I look forward to hearing from you!

Related tags
-
JOB SUMMARY
Dental Receptionist by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care Ltd
London
a day ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time