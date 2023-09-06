Dental Receptionist by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Howard Finley Care is currently hiring for a proactive, confident dental receptionist to join a friendly, private practice based within St Johns Wood, NW8, London. They are looking for a candidate with a keen interest within the Dental Industry.
KT 20491
Details of the role as follows:
- Role: Dental Receptionist
- Pay rate: £12 - £14.50 Per Hour
- Hours: 40 Hours Per Week
- Location: St Johns Wood, London
Duties:
- Greet patients when they arrive at the dentist's office.
- Schedule appointments for patients.
- Maintain patient accounts and records.
- Prepare and send patient bills.
- Assist patients in filling out required intake and medical forms.
- Confirm appointments with patients via phone or email.
- Manage and organize specialist referrals.
- Inform patients of payment options if applicable.
- Keep track of office supplies and place orders for more supplies when necessary.
- Perform basic accounting tasks such as taking patient payments and preparing billing statements.
*You must have Dental Reception Experience *
