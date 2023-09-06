Dental Receptionist by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Howard Finley Care is currently hiring for a proactive, confident dental receptionist to join a friendly, private practice based within St Johns Wood, NW8, London. They are looking for a candidate with a keen interest within the Dental Industry.

KT 20491

Details of the role as follows:

Role: Dental Receptionist

Pay rate: £12 - £14.50 Per Hour

Hours: 40 Hours Per Week

Location: St Johns Wood, London

Duties:

Greet patients when they arrive at the dentist's office.

Schedule appointments for patients.

Maintain patient accounts and records.

Prepare and send patient bills.

Assist patients in filling out required intake and medical forms.

Confirm appointments with patients via phone or email.

Manage and organize specialist referrals.

Inform patients of payment options if applicable.

Keep track of office supplies and place orders for more supplies when necessary.

Perform basic accounting tasks such as taking patient payments and preparing billing statements.

*You must have Dental Reception Experience *

If this role is of interest to you, I would love to discuss further! Alternatively, if you are actively looking for a new role and this specific role isn't of interest, please still reply to this email and we can arrange a call to discuss other opportunities that are available for you.

I look forward to hearing from you!