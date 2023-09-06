Head Dental Nurse by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Howard Finley Care is currently hiring for a Head Dental Nurse to join a friendly & private practice based within St Johns Wood, London, NW8. They are looking for a driven individual who has previous experience working alongside oral surgeons, implantologists, orthodontists, periodontists, and endodontics. The ideal candidate will also be IT literate, have excellent communications skills and be able to complete Admin within a timely manner.

KT 20494

Details of the role as follows:

Role: Head Dental Nurse

Pay rate: £12 - £17 Per Hour

Hours: 40 Hours Per Week

Location: St Johns Wood, London

Duties:

Provide professional leadership and management of dental support staff within the clinic s. Allocate duties to dental support staff to assist with the delivery of patient care. Ensure clinics runs smoothly and all protocols and procedures are adhered to.

To perform high quality dental nursing whilst assisting the dentist or hygienist.

To establish and maintain productive working relationships with all members of the dental team.

To ensure that the surgical areas and equipment are maintained in accordance with health and safety and infection prevention policies.

To keep accurate records and ensure the recording methods are used in line with agreed practice policy and current medico-legal guidelines.

*You must be GDC registered and have the relevant experience *

If this role is of interest to you, I would love to discuss further! Alternatively, if you are actively looking for a new role and this specific role isn't of interest, please still reply to this email and we can arrange a call to discuss other opportunities that are available for you.

I look forward to hearing from you!