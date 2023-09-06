Imaging Manager by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

Stroud Resourcing are recruiting for a Clinical Services Manager - Imaging to join a welcoming and well-equipped hospital based in West Sussex. This full-time role comes with a salary of £53,274 and many exciting benefits. This is a full-time role, working predominately Monday - Friday. The hospital takes pride in offering flexible working and, as such, can consider candidates wanting to condense their hours over 4 days or work part-time hours (a minimum of 30 hours per week will be considered).



The hospital has state-of-the-art facilities and is set within beautiful grounds. Within the hospital, their facilities include 3 theatres, a JAG Accredited Endoscopy Suite, inpatients, outpatients and a full diagnostics suite. They are proud to have a Good CQC rating.



As the Imaging Manager you will contribute to the strategic, operational and business development of the imaging department. You can also expect to:



- Manage a team of c8 Radiographers and clinical assistants, providing highly visible leadership and supporting with their development.

- Cultivate and promote a culture that is supportive and encouraging of learning within the team.

- Ensure the department is running effectively and efficiently, working closely with the Consultants and clinical teams to promote and improve the service.



To apply for this imaging management role, you must be a HCPC Registered Radiographer with a clinical background within a hospital setting. Experience within CT is desirable, but we will also welcome applications from individuals with experience within other specialities. You must have previous experience with managing clinical teams and we welcome applications from Deputy Managers or experienced Lead Radiographers looking to step up into the role.



You`ll receive an excellent salary of £53,274 p/a and a generous benefits package for your knowledge, expertise and commitment.



We`d love you to apply for this full-time Imaging Manager position at West Sussex, and we`re waiting to hear from you. Please contact Stroud Resourcing today.



Stroud Resourcing is a specialist recruitment firm within independent healthcare. Fostering long-term, deep-rooted relationships, we are an extension to internal talent teams for some of the UK`s most prestigious healthcare providers. We champion healthcare organisations to improve outcomes by recruiting better leaders. As an accredited Good Business Charter member, we uphold responsible business behaviour. You can trust us to provide honest, straightforward support, no matter your career stage.