Advanced Nurse Practitioner by Chase Medical

They're looking for a Advanced Nurse Practitioner to work up to 30 hours per week and you can earn up to £55 per hour.

The Practice has free parking and your working hours will be Monday to Friday 10:00-16:00, you can work as much or as little hours as you want, so you could have the perfect work life balance. You'll be working alongside close knit, friendly team of clinical professionals who'll make you feel welcome to the practice and provide you with any help and support you may need.

The Practice are looking for a fully qualified Advanced Nurse Practitioner who can Prescribe and can run their own clinics and have a background in running respiratory clinics.

The Surgery has a good CQC report and a great reputation within the community, which has been maintained over many years which really demonstrates the success of this Practice.

Benefits

Earn up to £55k per hour

Work up to30 hours

Set your own hours and day

4 weeks Annual leave + bank holidays

Free on site parking

If you are interested in this role, please don't hesitate to contact Rob:

Email: robert.bellamy@chase-medical.com

Phone: 0114 275 7421