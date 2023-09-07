Senior Oncology Nurse by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

Stroud Resourcing is working with a client recruiting for a Senior Nurse working within haematology and oncology in Central London. In return, you can expect a salary of £44,000 p/a and excellent benefits. This role provides an outstanding work-life balance, you can expect to work Monday - Friday with no nights and no weekends!



To give you an idea of how this role would look and feel, here are some of the things you could expect to do:



- Care for patients throughout their oncology treatment journey and have the opportunity to assist with groundbreaking clinical trials

- Support the day-to-day running of the unit, ensuring all patients receive the best possible care



To apply for this Senior Staff Nurse role, you must be an NMC registered nurse. You will have experience working within oncology and haematology - ideally within an outpatient setting. Experience working within clinical trials or research would be desirable but full training can be provided.



If you`re looking to impact and create change positively, you`ll be rewarded with an excellent salary of £44,000 p/a and a benefits package for your inclusive and committed approach.



If this full-time Senior Oncology Nurse job in London motivates and inspires you, please contact Stroud Resourcing today. We`d love to help you get your next role.



Stroud Resourcing is a specialist recruitment firm within independent healthcare. Fostering long-term, deep-rooted relationships, we are an extension to internal talent teams for some of the UK`s most prestigious healthcare providers. We champion healthcare organisations to improve outcomes by recruiting better leaders. As an accredited Good Business Charter member, we uphold responsible business behaviour. You can trust us to provide honest, straightforward support, no matter your career stage.