Diagnostic Imaging Manager by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Diagnostic Imaging Manager | Private Hospital | Permanent | Full Time | Chatham

Spire Alexandra are now recruiting an experienced Diagnostic Imaging Manager to lead the team. This is an exciting opportunity for someone with previous leadership experience to take the next step in their career. The Radiology Department is a forward thinking and friendly team specialising in; General X-ray (ODP, Ward and Theatres) Ultrasound, Mammography, MRI/CT, and Cath Lab.

No on call expectation, however there is the opportunity to participate if you wish.

Spire Alexandra Hospital offers world-class care and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. With a full multidisciplinary medical team, we're specialists in a wide range of treatments. You can get fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations and diagnosis to treatment and aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities

Be responsible for championing, leading and inspiring the radiology team

Plan, allocate, assess and provide feedback to team members

Maintain and support the effective use of physical and financial resources

Implement and monitor working processes and policies

Delegation of tasks to team members appropriately

Management of Radiology team to ensure accurate staffing in order to meet patient needs

Develops a working environment and culture that actively improves health, safety and security

Lead on the implementation of IRMER regulations within the hospital

Enable people to exercise their rights and promote their equality and diversity

Manage the relationships with the Consultant Radiologists

Be responsible for all clinical governance and audit in the department

Who we're looking for

BSc Diagnostic Radiography or equivalent

Significant post qualification experience as a Senior Radiographer/ Team Leader

Experience of leading teams to success in the areas listed above

The ability to think analytically and problem solve where needed

Experience in RIS/PACS and IEP systems management

Evidence of CPD throughout your career

Have strong knowledge of IRMER legislation

Sound written and verbal communication skills and excellent organisation skills

Proven ability to work effectively in a team environment and independently as required

Passion to deliver high quality diagnostic services

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free onsite parking

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications