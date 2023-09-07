Staff Nurse by Nurse Seekers
Title: Staff Nurse - RGN / RMN / RNLD – AV1456a
Location: Romsey
Remuneration: Up to £57,782.40pa Benefits
- Avon Search and Selection are proud to be assisting this prestigious Care Home Group in recruiting an RGN / RMN / RNLD to join their experienced team working on Days or Nights in Romsey.
- The ideal candidate will have a full PIN registration with no restrictions and will have the right to live and work in the UK.
- We are recruiting for nurses with strong passion and commitment to enhance the specialist services our client delivers, together with a positive and flexible attitude and person-centred ethos.
On offer for the successful Candidate is:
- Brand New State-of-the-Art Care Facility
- NMC & DBS fees paid.
- Paid Breaks & Handover
- Free Meals on Shift
- Ongoing training and development
- Free uniform
- 24 to 48 hr Contracts available
- Private Healthcare
To apply for this fantastic Nursing post in Romsey, or to discuss other opportunities, please either send your CV to
myles@avonsearch.co.ukor call Myles on 01789 867181.
