Care Assistant Bank by Future Care Group

Care Assistants Bank



Full-time, Part-time



Pay Rate per Hour £11.02



Brook House Nursing Home



New Malden



KT3 5EA



Would you like to work within a company that is supportive and believes that your future matters? A company that offers job security and genuine career progression?



We are actively looking to recruit Care Assistants right now at Brook House Nursing Home, part of The Future Care Group



As Care Assistant within Brook House you will be working as part of a focused, skilled team of fully supported staff who have our resident's well-being at the core of all they do.



As a Care Assistant you will be responsible for providing the highest standards of person centred care to our resident's whilst maintaining dignity, respect and wellbeing. Brook House is committed to supporting and developing all Care Assistants with ongoing training & leadership across all areas.



Previous experience within the Care sector is not essential as full comprehensive training will be provided. As an organisation we are extremely proud of the training and career development we offer.



A Care Assistant at Brook House will be a rewarding and satisfying job - no two days will be the same



Rewards and Benefits:



Employee Benefit Package - great savings, discounts and rewards, including discounts at major supermarkets, High Street Stores, Cinemas and many more

Free onsite parking

Close to transport links

Friendly team and supportive Manager

Competitive rates of pay

Full training and Induction programme for all staff. Non-experienced staff have the opportunity to work towards a recognised care qualification.

Working with Buddy and Mentor experience

Fully funded apprenticeship programme available with opportunity to develop your career

Great opportunities for promotion

Refer a friend Scheme





The ideal candidate for the role will have:

