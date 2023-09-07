Pharmacist Technician by Chase Medical

We have an amazing opportunity for a Pharmacy Technician in the Woolwich area!
I'm currently working with a well-respected Primary care network in Woolwich (SE18) who are currently looking for a Pharmacy Technician to join their team on a permanent basis. They're looking for a Pharmacy Technician to work full time and you can earn £30k per year.
You'll be cover 2 sites within the PCN but you'll only work at 1 site per day, you can set your own hours and work 4 or 5 days per week, so you could have the perfect work life balance. You'll be working alongside close knit, friendly team of clinical professionals made up of 15 GPs, 4 Nurses, HCAs and Pharmacists who'll make you feel welcome to the practice and provide you with any help and support you may need.
To Apply for this role you must be a qualified Pharmacy Technician and be confident in performing the following:
- Preparing new prescription and refill requests for patients
- Dispensing medication to patients per the prescription, or provider's orders
- Packing and labelling a prescribed medication
- Tracking inventory
You'll be working across two sites just 3 miles apart from each other. Both Practices within the PCN has a good CQC report and a great reputation within the community, which has been maintained over many years which really demonstrates the success of this PCN.
Benefits
- Earn £30k per year
- Full time hours over 4 or 5 days
- 27 days Annual leave + bank holidays
- Free on site parking
- Amazing Training opportunities
If you are interested in this role, please don't hesitate to contact Rob:
Email: robert.bellamy@chase-medical.com
Phone: 0114 275 7421