Housekeeper Assistant Bank by Future Care Group

Housekeeping Assistant Bank



Priory Court Care Home, Ewell, Epsom, KT17 1TJ



Pay rate - £10.57 per hour



Only application with right to work in the UK may apply to this role



Our group of care homes was founded more than 20 years ago. We are proud of the culture we have developed, which provides a supportive work environment where our team members feel valued and part of the Future Care family.



Our success to date can be attributed to our focus on recruitment and development of similarly minded, hard-working team members, who share our goals and aspirations and actively work to help us achieve them. In return, we offer training and career development, within an environment of mutual respect and cooperation - the result being that the highest possible standards of care are provided for our residents.



Would you like to work within a company who is supportive and believes that your future matters? - We are actively looking to recruit for Housekeeping assistant experience would be an advantage but not essential.



The Job role:

Working alongside a caring and compassionate team, you will need to ensure that every avenue, bedroom, stairway and communal environment reflects the highest quality of service delivery, second to none.



You will be supervised by our experienced supervisor to understand how essential your role is when evidencing a warm, clean, homely environment which enables our residents to thrive, physically and emotionally.



You will be given all the support that is available including using equipment, COSHH and Health and Safety regulations.



You will be provided with a uniform and equipment.



Rewards and Benefits:



Friendly team and very supportive Manager

Free onsite parking

Full training and Induction programme for all staff.

Working with Buddy and Mentor experience

Fully funded apprenticeship programme available with opportunity to develop your career





The ideal candidate for the role will have:

