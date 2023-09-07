Hospital Administrator by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Hospital Administrator | Spire Murrayfield Hospital - Wirral | Full-Time - Permanent | 37.5 hours per week - | £20,397 per annum
Spire Murrayfield Hospital - Wirral have an exciting opportunity for a Hospital Administrator to join our team on a Full Time basis. To act as a Spire ambassador, delivering a high quality patient experience.
Due to a period of growth, we have an exciting opportunity available for a Hospital Administrator to join our team on a full-time basis.
You will act as a Spire ambassador, delivering a high quality patient experience.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To provide day to day patient administration support within designated areas as required ensuring that daily tasks are completed to a high level of service both to internal and external customers
- To provide administration cover as required across the hospital including but not limited to reception, wards, medical records and business admin in line with the ever changing business need
- To provide admin support as required to clinical, finance and sales team as required
- To support an effective booking process in SAP/ Hospital Management System to process the completion of patient pathway from referral to discharge including any admin associated with referral management, waiting list management, pre-op and discharge
- Undertake daily task lists for any administration department
- Use of RIS and /or associated clinical systems
Who we're looking for
- Someone with great Customer service skills
- Polite with an attention to detail
- A team player
- Strong computer skills
- Works well in a pressured environment
Contract type: Permanent, Full-time
Working hours: Day and evenings
Benefits
We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.
Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.
Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications