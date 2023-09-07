Outpatient Registered Nurse by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Outpatient Staff Nurse



Staff Nurse | Outpatients Department | Band 5 | Cardiff | Part Time| No Nights.



Spire Cardiff Hospital have a fantastic opportunity for an Outpatient Nurse working 30 hours per week.



Spire Cardiff Hospital is a premium provider of private healthcare in South Wales. We practice some of the most advanced treatments with the latest generation imaging and diagnostic technology. This means we can offer everything from screening, rehabilitation and cutting-edge surgical procedures across a variety of specialist treatments which are all delivered through our expert and caring clinical teams.



Duties and responsibilities:

You will be joining this high performing team of experienced nurses.

Delivering excellent patient care to post-surgical patients.

Working on a ratio of 1 nurse to 5 or 6 patients giving you the time to give complete care to your patients.



Who we're looking for:

Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

Have a minimum of 2 years nursing experience which must include Phlebotomy.

Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

Strong communication skills



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park



Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatients, day cases and outpatient care.



For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts





Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications