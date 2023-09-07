Receptionist by Spire Healthcare Ltd



Ward Receptionist | Administration |Fylde coast Blackpool | Full-time| Permanent | 37.5 hours |£11.45 per hour | Working 5 days out of 7 on a shift rotation. Monday-Sunday 6.30am-9pm



Spire Fylde Coast Hospital is based in the seaside town of Blackpool. We have 3 operating theatres undertaking a wide range of procedures in Orthopaedics, ENT, Spines, Ophthalmic, Urology, Vascular, Gynaecology, Endoscopy, Plastics and General Surgery.

Spire Fylde coast is looking to recruit a Ward Receptionist The role is to support the ward clinical teams with the administration of admitting and discharging patients from the ward.The hours of work will be between 6.30am and 21:00 pm Monday-Sunday and rostered around business activity, flexibility to cover all shifts is required.

This role requires good communication, understanding and liaison with all hospital departments.



Overall Responsibilities

- Meet and Greet patients coming onto the ward.

- Admit and discharge patients on SAP

- Amend bed allocation following guidance from the clinical team

- Send referrals to district nurses and other external parties.

- Book follow up and dressing appointments with accuracy

- Contact patients to amend admitting times

- Filing of paperwork into the patients' medical records

- Receive and retrieve results via clinical systems

- Create and maintain hospital and departmental electronic and manual filing systems accurately.

- Use track file to receive and return medical notes to all departments.

- Provide and receive patient information, ensuring that all patient information is provided, received and recorded in accordance with the Data Protection Act and Spire policies.

- Undertake any training or development as required to acquire skills and knowledge to undertake role competently

- Follow instruction and policies for the safe administration of patients.

- Update hospital and patient trackers in Microsoft Excel

- Liaise with patients, secretaries and consultants via telephone, email and face to face.

- Carry out any other duty that reasonably falls within the general nature and level of responsibility of the post.



Qualifications and Training

Good standard of secondary education with demonstrable literacy and numeracy skills

Experience and Knowledge and Technical Ability

Track record of successful delivery in a similar role, in an office and / or customer service environment

Knowledge of the healthcare market.

IT literate and a competent user of various Microsoft Office programmes, including but not limited to Excel and Word.

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together



Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals, 10 clinics and a Specialist Cancer Care Centre across England, Wales and Scotland.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

