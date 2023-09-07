Healthcare Assistant Outpatients - Bank by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Healthcare Assistant | OutPatients | Spire Regency Hospital | Macclesfield | OPD Experience Desired



Spire Regency, based in Macclesfield are now recruiting a HCA to join their warm and friendly Bank team in the Out Patients department.



The Spire Regency Hospital in Macclesfield, Cheshire opened in 1991 and has a full multi-disciplinary medical team onsite. We practice some of the most advanced treatments on the latest generation imaging and diagnostic technology. This means we can offer everything from screening and rehabilitation through to leading-edge surgical procedures across a range of specialist fields like orthopaedics, cosmetics and general surgery -all delivered through our expert and caring clinical teams.



Situated off the A537 just outside Macclesfield town centre, we're a first choice hospital for patients in Cheshire, Derbyshire, Staffordshire and Greater Manchester.



Duties and responsibilities;



- Assisting consultants and nurses in clinic's

- Phlebotomy

- Wound care

- Assisting in Minor procedures

- Working within the Orthopaedic department, developing post op care

- Chaperoning patients where needed

- Working with Cardiologist and conducting ECGS



.Who we're looking for

- NVQ Level 2 in Health and Social Care /Care Certificate

- HCA experience, ideally within a hospital setting

- Phlebotomy experience ideally but not essential as training will be provided

- Good team work ethic

- Enthusiastic and energetic professional



Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts



Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Laura Irving on 07710 855095 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

About the Team

Spire Regency Hospital, Macclesfield takes pride in providing a high standard of care to all patients. With a wide range of specialties offered, you can get fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations and diagnosis to personalised treatment and aftercare.