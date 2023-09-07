Reception Manager by Spire Healthcare Ltd



Reception Manager| Sutton (London Zone 5) - SM3 9DW | Full Time | 37.5 hours per week | Competitive Salary plus benefits | Free Parking

We have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Manager to join our team at our Spire St Anthony's Hospital in Sutton. You will be required to manage our reception areas and the reception team which work across multiple departments within the hospital to deliver an exemplary level of customer service to all stakeholders.

Job Purpose

To lead and manage the reception teams in the main reception and outpatients area in the hospital, as well as the porter team lead, ensuring the teams provide a high standard of customer service and experience to all patients, consultants, NHS partners, staff and visitors. To manage workload effectively and efficiently in line with the demand of the business. To be an advocate of excellent customer care whilst working as a team, and ensure that the patient journey on arrival at the hospital is seamless.

Key Responsibilities

- To be a leader within a team of receptionists who can adapt to the demands of the business

- Ensure all calls are answered in a timely manner delivering high standards of customer service at all times. Carry out quality assessments regularly and give feedback to the team

- Plan the workforce in line with activity

- Create activity reports to share with the Operations Director, on a monthly basis

- Ensure the team are working efficiently by introducing a daily task rota and altering it dependant on activity levels

- Ensure a professional first point of contact for patients and visitors to the hospital through exceptional customer service

- Ensure GDPR is adhered to at all times by the team

- Constantly look for new ways of working and process improvements in order to move in time with other aspects of the business

- Ensure all necessary management information, audits or systems requirements are updated throughout the working day to provide the Operations Director, SMT or HOD with any data as required

- Attend and contribute to regular departmental meetings and keep up to date on all hospital matters relating to patient administration.

- Perform all people management functions with the support of HR to include EE's, absence and performance management

Who we're looking for:

- Proven experience within an administrative and/or customer service environment.

- Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal including report writing, presentations and data interpretation.

- An ability to build relationships not only with colleagues but also with Consultants, Patients, Secretaries, GP Secretaries, and CCGs.

- Proficiency in Microsoft Office, particularly Word, Outlook and Excel.

- Enthusiastic, self-motivated, able to prioritise and work accurately under pressure with sound numerical and analytical ability and attention to detail.

- Ability to work independently and as part of a team, and the wider hospital.

- Good organisational skills and time management.

- Commercial awareness and ability to see the bigger picture, and be innovative.

Desirable:

- Knowledge of Spire Healthcare systems would be beneficial

- Experience of working in a hospital environment

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications