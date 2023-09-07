Anaesthetics and Recovery Practitioner by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Anaesthetic & Recovery Practitioner | Band 5/6 depending on experience | Permanent - Full | Excellent development opportunities |

Spire Liverpool has an exciting opportunity for an Anaesthetic & Recovery Practitioner to join our warm and friendly team.

Spire Liverpool has 4 Theatres, 3 laminar flow and a minor ops/endoscopy unit, a 36 bedded Surgical Ward covering a wide variety of specialties including Orthopaedics, General Surgery, Vascular, Plastics, Gynae, Ophthalmology, Spinal, Urology and ENT.

Duties and responsibilities:

The successful ODP or Nurse will prepare the operating theatre/anaesthetic room for surgery in relation to instrumentation, equipment and supplies required for specific operative procedures, ensuring waste is kept to a minimum. You will run a theatre list without supervision and supervise / mentor junior staff (subject to experience) and perform anaesthetic duties. You will have the opportunity to develop your skills as the unit performs various surgical procedures ranging from General Surgery, Orthopaedic, ENT, Plastics and Ophthalmic.

Who we're looking for:

You will be a HCPC registered Operating Department Practitioner or an NMC registered Nurse with an Anaesthetic module.

Ideally you will have ALS or ILS however training & courses can be offered.

Excellent communication and organisational skills are key to continue our high standards of patient care.

Able to work across a multi-Disciplinary team

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Colleague recognition - Inspire people awards

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Spire Share Save scheme

Free Parking

Subsidized canteen

Uniform/clogs provided

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alishia Okereafor on or call 07850735207

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications