Rotational Radiographer by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Rotational Radiographer / Mammographer | Imaging | Band 6 | Redbridge| | Full Time | Training and CPD opportunities

Spire London East Hospital have an exciting opportunity for a Rotational Radiographer ideally with Mammography experience to join our experienced and dynamic Imaging team. Working with a wide variety of specialisms you will be able to develop your clinical skills in a modern and supportive environment. Someone who has an interest in learning MRI/CT or with skills in this area. We would require rotation through both cross-sectional and generals. This is a permanent full-time position.

Spire London East Hospital (formerly Spire Roding) is located in Redbridge, on the borders of East London and Essex. We offer comprehensive private hospital services, ranging from outpatient clinics and physiotherapy to surgery and diagnostic tests in a relaxed, clean and comfortable environment. The hospital has 24 inpatient beds and 16-day case rooms called pods. Facilities include 4 operating theatres, an endoscopy suite, 2 extended recovery units, pharmacy, x-ray, outpatient, and diagnostic facilities.

Duties and responsibilities

To be part of a team delivering high quality, efficient radiographic service. To provide highly skilled and specialised imaging for patients, to make informed decisions on the diagnostic imaging required and to demonstrate a professional, caring and responsible approach to the duties carried out.

To ensure the team delivers effective imaging by providing appropriate clinical leadership, educational and development expertise.

Who we're looking for

Radiographer/Mammographer with current HCPC registration, no restrictions or condition to practice.

Minimum of 12 months Radiography experience.

Mammography experience required.

MRI/CT experience desirable.

Good team work ethic

Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care, strong communication skills.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Carly Dack on 07850 725333 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.



