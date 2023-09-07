Opthalmic scrub by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Ophthalmic Scrub Practitioner



Ophthalmic Scrub Practitioner | Theatres | Band 6/7 dependant on experience | Brentwood | Full Time, No Nights.



Spire Hartswood Hospital's theatres are expanding. We have an exciting opportunity for an Ophthalmic Scrub Practitioner to join our experienced and dynamic Theatre team.



Spire Hartswood Hospital is a 49 bed hospital with 4 theatres and offers a comprehensive range of services and facilities. Our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business bringing together the best people who are dedicated to developing excellent clinical environments and delivering the highest quality patient care.



Duties and responsibilities:

We are looking for a Registered Nurse or ODP who has Ophthalmic Scrub experience.

The 4 operating theatres are busy throughout the day, but every day is never the same due to the diversity of the workload, making this theatre department a fantastic place to work

We prefer our theatre staff to be as multi-skilled as possible, so ideally you will be able to work across scrub, anaesthetics and/or recovery, but many of our staff specialise in just one or two areas. Most importantly our theatre staff are experienced in a variety of surgical procedures or are willing to learn new procedures and techniques under expert supervision. These will include general, ophthalmology, urology, gynaecology to name a few.

This is a full time role covering 37.5 hours a week, working on a rota.



Who we're looking for:

Be NMC or HCPC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

Have a minimum of 2 years Ophthalmic experience.

Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

Strong communication skills



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park



Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Carly Dack on 07850725333 or email



Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications