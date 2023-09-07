Radiographer by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Specialist Radiographer - CT and MRI | Circa £41,925 depending on experience | Oadby, Leicester | 32.5 hours per week, full time will be considered | No on call | Fully Funded Training Programs |

Spire Leicester Hospital has an excellent opportunity for an experienced Radiographer to join our dedicated imaging team, working across our general and mammography functions. Our entire imaging department is due to undergo a full refurbishment in 2022 ensuring that you are working with state of the art imaging equipment and scanners.

Founded in 1989, Spire Leicester is a high performing hospital with a great track record in superior patient care. We practice some of the most advanced treatments on the latest generation imaging, and diagnostic technology, meaning we can offer everything from screening, rehabilitation and cutting-edge surgical procedures in specialist fields like orthopaedics and cancer care.

Technical and scanning duties

Our imaging team constantly receive outstanding patient feedback; you will be working as part of this small, friendly team to support our patients throughout their radiology journey with Spire Healthcare. You will:

Be willing and flexible to work a variety of shifts, including rotation onto evening and Saturday mornings

Utilising our extended appointment times to ensure that our patients receive the highest levels of patient care

Provide a high standard of scanning and imaging to all customers and patients

I.V. cannulation

Understand and carry out daily QA protocol

Liaise with secretarial staff , maximise patient throughput

Ensure technical and equipment problems are reported immediately

Maintain CPD to ensure competent technical skill and current awareness of technical developments

Who we're looking for:

HCPC Registered

Radiography Degree

CT and MRI experience is essential

You will be able to demonstrate your empathetic nature

Ability to work within a small, supportive team

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Hannah Radford on 077252 08712 or

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications