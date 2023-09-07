Orthopaedic Team Leader by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Orthopaedic Team Leader | Operating Theatres | Full time, Monday - Saturday, no nights | Up to £48,000, depending on experience, plus enhancements | Tollerton, South Nottingham |

At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion and our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and colleagues.

We can help you reach your potential with fully funded management and LEAP courses, as well as the opportunity to complete your SFA, if you haven't already.

Duties and responsibilities

As Orthopaedic Team Leader you will be overseeing a small team of around 6 people and will be support by both a Theatre Manager and a Deputy as well as a team of other Team Leads. Working as part of this friendly and supportive team you can expect to assist patients undergoing a variety of elective procedures.

You will be passionate about service improvement, and driven to succeed within your career by completing your SFA course, if you don't already hold this. We encourage and reinforce your interest in development and progression and offer fully funded courses whilst being fully supported by your Theatre Manager, Deputy Manager and Senior Management Team.

Support the Theatre Manger to lead, teach, counsel and appraise staff to ensure development needs are identified and met. Implement personal development plans to meet ongoing development needs

Supervise and educate junior staff, RGN's, ODP's and carry out clinical supervision

Contribute to the overall advancement of the Operating Department to promote excellence in clinical care

Act as a role model, demonstrating high levels of clinical expertise, leading, managing and delivering excellence in clinical care

Prepare the operating theatre room for surgery in relation to instrumentation, equipment and supplies required for specific operative procedures, ensuring waste is kept to a minimum

Be responsible for the assessment of care needs and the development, implementation and evaluation of programmes of care for patients to ensure delivery of a high standard of care on every shift

Assess patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload

Develop care plans that are appropriate to the patient, taking into consideration the care pathway, perioperative risks and their wellbeing.

Who we're looking for

Registered Nurse or Operating Department Practitioner

Experience of working in teams and with minimum supervision

Previous leadership experience would be an advantage, however we offer award winning training and CPD

HCPC or NMC registration

At least 2 years ortho scrub experience

You must be passionate and driven and be able to demonstrate your dynamic thinking

Completed SFA training would be an advantage, however willingness to undertake within first 3 years' with Spire will be considered

Working Hours: Full Time, Monday - Saturday, no nights

Contract Type: Permanent

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: 3rd September 2023. If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Hannah Radford on or 07725208712.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.