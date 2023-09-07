Care Assistant by The Cinnamon Care Collection

Care Assistant - Nights

Full & Part time hours available

£11.14 per hour plus benefits & paid breaks

Blackheath SE13



A Top 20 Care Home Group 2023!



Leah Lodge based in Blackheath, SE3, is a beautiful home that cares for residential and dementia residents.



We provide full support and training and opportunities for career progression.



Our night care assistants will help to create a happy and caring atmosphere; which involves providing a wide range of general caring services and duties. You will help in the care of the resident's physical environment and general well being.



One of our company values is that we are Passionate about care, so we are seeking someone who can demonstrate a kind, compassionate nature and someone will help and contribute to making a difference to our residents lives.



We offer a number of benefits, pension, retail discounts, employee assistance scheme, quarterly and annual team recognition awards, refer a friend scheme and more!



Key responsibilities:



1. Ensuring the highest possible levels of care are maintained by supporting / assisting residents, when required, with washing, toileting, dressing, undressing, and all other aspects of daily living, according to their individual needs.

2. Paying particular attention to assisting residents who have limited mobility, or physical difficulties, making the best use of aids provided.

3. Closely monitoring residents who may be confused and/or who have behavioural problems.

4. Promoting continence and assisting with toileting.

5. Assisting in the delivery of care for residents who are dying or who have a progressive illness.



