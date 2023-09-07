Radiology Manager by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Duties and responsibilities



- Work as the Head of Department reporting into the Allied Health Services Manager

- Be responsible for championing, leading and inspiring the radiology team

- Plan, allocate, assess and provide feedback to team members

- Maintain and support the effective use of physical and financial resources

- Implement and monitor working processes and policies

- Delegation of tasks to team members appropriately

- Management of Radiology team to ensure accurate staffing in order to meet patient needs

- Develops a working environment and culture that actively improves health, safety and security

- Lead on the implementation of IRMER regulations within the hospital

- Enable people to exercise their rights and promote their equality and diversity

- Manage the relationships with the Consultant Radiologists

- Be responsible for all clinical governance and audit in the department



Who we're looking for



- BSc Diagnostic Radiography or equivalent

- Significant post qualification experience as a Senior Radiographer/ Team Leader

- Experience of leading teams to success in the areas listed above

- The ability to think analytically and problem solve where needed

- Experience in RIS/PACS and IEP systems management

- Evidence of CPD throughout your career

- Have strong knowledge of IRMER legislation

- Sound written and verbal communication skills and excellent organisation skills

- Proven ability to work effectively in a team environment and independently as required

- Passion to deliver high quality diagnostic services



Benefits



We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:



- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free onsite parking



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications