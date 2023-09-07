Radiology Manager by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Duties and responsibilities
- Work as the Head of Department reporting into the Allied Health Services Manager
- Be responsible for championing, leading and inspiring the radiology team
- Plan, allocate, assess and provide feedback to team members
- Maintain and support the effective use of physical and financial resources
- Implement and monitor working processes and policies
- Delegation of tasks to team members appropriately
- Management of Radiology team to ensure accurate staffing in order to meet patient needs
- Develops a working environment and culture that actively improves health, safety and security
- Lead on the implementation of IRMER regulations within the hospital
- Enable people to exercise their rights and promote their equality and diversity
- Manage the relationships with the Consultant Radiologists
- Be responsible for all clinical governance and audit in the department
Who we're looking for
- BSc Diagnostic Radiography or equivalent
- Significant post qualification experience as a Senior Radiographer/ Team Leader
- Experience of leading teams to success in the areas listed above
- The ability to think analytically and problem solve where needed
- Experience in RIS/PACS and IEP systems management
- Evidence of CPD throughout your career
- Have strong knowledge of IRMER legislation
- Sound written and verbal communication skills and excellent organisation skills
- Proven ability to work effectively in a team environment and independently as required
- Passion to deliver high quality diagnostic services
Benefits
We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
- Free onsite parking
We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.
Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.
Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications