Physiotherapist - Disability Assessor by TFS Healthcare

Salary: £39,500 pa

Location: Isle of Wight

Permanent - full time or part time available, on a hybrid working basis.

Are you an experienced caregiver seeking a genuine work-life balance in an organisation that supports you to be great and thrive in your role? We're looking for Nurses, Physiotherapists or Occupational Therapists who wish to thrive as you use and develop your clinical skills in a different way, enabling people move forward with their lives.

The role of an ESA Disability Assessor offers a complete change from a typical clinical environment. You'll be responsible for carrying out full, holistic assessments with individuals who have a varied range of physical and/or mental health conditions and seeking to receive the ESA benefit scheme. You do not need any experience as a Disability Assessor previously, as an in-depth training programme is provided. So, you will feel fully equipped for your new role, and you'll earn over 100 hours of CPD points within your first 3 months!

Your excellent benefits package as a Physiotherapist Disability Assessor:

Obtain genuine work-life balance with part-time and hybrid patterns available

Monday - Friday, sociable office style hours - (no weekends, nights, long days)

25 days' annual leave, with option to buy and sell up to 5 days, plus all bank holidays off

Continuous training programmes provided, revalidation support and reimbursement of your annual HCPC/NMC registration fee

Coaching tool and regular feedback opportunities to help you develop your skills and encourage career progression

A Disability Confident Leader with 6 colleague-led networks that champion DE&I initiatives

Pension scheme provided, and retain your earnings from any existing pensions (such as NHS)

Recognition initiatives such as organised activities and lunches

Life assurance, healthcare plan, and mental health / wellbeing support

Enhanced paternity

Flexible benefits, tailored to meet your needs, including dental and travel insurance

Job Responsibilities as a Physiotherapist Disability Assessor:

Use your clinical experience to work with people who have a diverse range of health conditions, to gain a clear understanding of how their challenges and the ways their disability affects them impacts their daily life

Provide a high-quality service that is sensitive and respectful to individuals' needs, ensuring they receive a meaningful assessment

Working within an office style environment and at home, to complete approximately 45 minute assessment appointments over the telephone, video or face-to-face

You will interpret medical evidence and gather your findings on the conditions presented into a comprehensive report, to support the decision-making process by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP)

Requirements as a Physiotherapist Disability Assessor:

An NMC registered Nurse, HCPC registered Physiotherapist or Occupational Therapist with at least 1 year's broad post-registration experience

Proactive, keen to learn and receptive to feedback

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Ability to work autonomously and I.T competency is essential

If you are interested in discovering more about this Physiotherapist Disability Assessor role, please apply now or call 020 7407 1323. #DA-M

TFS Healthcare is an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate based on race, religion, gender, age, sexuality, gender identification, or physical ability.

TFS Healthcare will make reasonable adjustments and provide support for anyone who needs it either to apply or to succeed in the role. We will also support people to access our clients' organisations with sensitivity, respect and care.

