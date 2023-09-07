Endoscopy Nurse by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Endoscopy Nurse | £15,600 (pro rata), increasing after probation | Nottingham |Part time 20 hours per week | Monday - Friday | Training Provided

Spire Nottingham Hospital is the only CQC Outstanding rated private hospital in Nottinghamshire and we are committed to delivering excellent individual care from the first time a patient contacts us until after their treatment is complete. Our state of the art, purpose built hospital located in Tollerton, has 42 private ensuite rooms, 4 theatres including a hybrid theatre, a minor ops suite in Outpatients, 11 day case beds, endoscopy suite, on-site MRI, CT, X-ray, ultrasound and mammography, physiotherapy, pharmacy and 300 free car parking spaces. We have also recently opened our ICU to allow a higher acuity of patients.

Duties and responsibilities:

Working within a highly supportive team as an Endoscopy Nurse at Spire Nottingham you will be responsible for providing excellent patient care. You will be responsible for doing pre-assessments, admitting patients into the endoscopy unit, assisting the consultants and discharging patients from the unit. You will participate in all general endoscopy procedures (training will be provided).

Assisting consultants during Endoscopy procedures

Caring for patients during Endoscopy procedures

Maintaining patients airways

Assisting with scope decontamination

Who we're looking for:

Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

Ideally have BLS and or ILS, training will be provided

Experience in Endoscopy is preferred however training can be offered to the right candidates who are keen to develop in this field of nursing

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance, including pre-existing conditions

Life assurance

Free onsite parking

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Hannah Radford on 07725208712 or

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications