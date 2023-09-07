Endoscopy Nurse/Practitioner by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Endoscopy Practitioner | Band 5/6 dependent on experience | Full time or Part Time | Mon-Fri | Brentwood

Spire Hartswood Hospital is looking for a highly motivated Endoscopy Practitioner to join their friendly team, this is your opportunity to join one of the UK's leading private hospitals and take your career to the next level.

Spire Hartswood Hospital is a 49 bed hospital with 4 theatres and offers a comprehensive range of services and facilities. Our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business bringing together the best people who are dedicated to developing excellent clinical environments and delivering the highest quality patient care.

Duties and responsibilities

Working within a highly supportive team as an Endoscopy Practitioner at Spire Hartswood you will be responsible for providing excellent patient care. You will be responsible for doing pre-assessments, admitting patients into the endoscopy unit, assisting the consultants and discharging patients from the unit. You will participate in all general endoscopy procedures and necessary training will be provided in this.

Who we're looking for

You must be a registered Nurse/ODP with a valid NMC/HCPC registration, no conditions or restrictions to practice.

You must have experience in Endoscopy.

Excellent communication skills

Good team player

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

* 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

* Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

* 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

* Free Bupa wellness screening

* Private medical insurance

* Life assurance & free parking

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Carly Dack on 07850 725333 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.