Paramedic Practitioner by Menlo Park

Background -

Menlo Park are working with a high performing, training practice based in Slough that are seeking to recruit a passionate, like-minded Paramedic Practitioner. This is an incredible opportunity for any budding Paramedic Practitioners looking for a new challenge or for those looking to develop their career.

The practice is renowned for its dedication to looking after its staff, with high staff retention rates and opportunities for career development. The practice is also continuously implementing new strategies that can help improve patient access and care, while keeping workloads to a manageable and reasonable level with admin kept very minimal.

You will be encouraged to pursue development opportunities within a welcoming environment, with brilliant management and a family-oriented ethos amongst a multi-disciplinary team!

Salary - £40,000 - £49,000 per annum FTE + NHS pension + 5 Weeks annual leave + Ad hoc study leave (pro-rata)

Location - Bournemouth

The surgery -

Dedicated practice that focusses on the local community

Highly reputable practice

Fantastic staff retention rates

CQC Good across the board

High QOF achievers

Brilliant support from an open-minded and friendly partnership

Friendly, long-standing team that enjoy their work

Great multi-disciplinary team

Good working environment

Forward-thinking initiatives taking place at the practice

Your role -

Full-time or condensed hours Paramedic Practitioner

Work autonomously and as part of a team

Deliver exceptional levels of care to all patients

Telephone and face-to-face appointments

Focus on minor ailments and minor injury and urgent on the day appointments

Working collaboratively with the multi-disciplinary general practice team

The benefits -

Support towards prescribing

NHS pension

5 Weeks annual leave

Very friendly and approachable team

Opportunity to make a difference

Multi-disciplinary team

Ad hoc study leave

High staff retention

Good working environment

Fantastic patient feedback

Support and career development

Generous salary

Next Steps:

For further details on this exceptional role, please click the Apply Now button. If you can specify the best time to talk, please do; we will get in touch when it suits you best. You will then be contacted by one of our specialist consultants, who will provide you with further details about the role.

If you would like to talk ahead of sending us your CV, please give us a call on 0113 350 1308. Please note, any contact is in the strictest confidence and we will not send your details to any practice without your expressed consent to do so.

Is this role almost right for you, but not quite ticking all the boxes? If so, we have hundreds of other roles available and can also work proactively to find you your perfect post.

Alex Maynard